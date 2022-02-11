Delhi: DDMA likely to review existing curbs in city next week

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to meet next week to review the Covid-19 situation in the Capital and discuss whether more pandemic-induced restrictions should be lifted, said officials aware of the matter.

“The meeting is likely to take place sometime next week, but no schedule has been finalised yet,” said a state administration official aware of the matter.

The city’s Covid-19 graph has returned to levels last logged in December 2021, with fresh infections and the test positivity rate on Friday hitting their lowest in 44 days.

The dip in daily infections has prompted DDMA to ease several restrictions that were put in place in a bid to limit the impact of the fifth wave of infections. On January 27, DDMA lifted the weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions in marketplaces, and also allowed cinemas, restaurants, and bars to reopen with 50% caps on seating. Then on February 4, it allowed schools and colleges to reopen in phases and cut the night curfew timing by an hour.

However, several restrictions are still in effect including the 11pm to 5am night curfew, a ban on standing passengers in buses and the Metro and the 50% seating limit for eateries and cinemas, among others.

The city’s business community has, for several weeks, asked curbs to be lifted, in light of the milder nature of illnesses caused by the Omicron variant during the fifth wave of infections, and the economic difficulties faced by traders during the pandemic.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said the body has received representations from several traders about the need to lift the night curfew.

“Since the night curfew begins from 11pm, restaurants and bars close at least 30 minutes before that, to allow their staff to reach home before 11pm. The night curfew must be lifted,” said Goyal.

Rajendra Soni, general secretary, Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union, said the restrictions on passengers in autorickshaws, cabs and e-rickshaws had adversely impacted a sector that was only just recovering from the previous series of curbs.

“Auto drivers are unable to get passengers. A three-member family that arrives at a railway station cannot sit in one auto-rickshaw due to such restrictions. Are they supposed to hire two autos?,” said Soni.

Dr Jugal Kishore, the head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital, said, “In the wake of the significantly improved Covid situation it is important that the government restores normalcy. From the point of the view of a community health expert, I believe there is no requirement of timing restrictions in markets and night curfew which were imposed when Omicron cases were rising. People must, however, continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and properly wear masks.”