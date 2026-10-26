Delhi district court lawyers to go on strike tomorrow over alleged FIR, police threats; demand ACP's suspension

The Coordination Committee of the Delhi Bar Association has called for an abstention from judicial work on Tuesday, citing the registration of an FIR and alleged threats against advocates at Shahdara Police Station.

They have also demanded immediate suspension of the ACP and SHO of Shahdara Police Station. (Representative Image/ANI)

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A circular for abstention was issued on Monday evening, after a meeting of the Committee resolving to abstain from judicial work, according to news agency ANI.

They have also demanded immediate suspension of the ACP and SHO of Shahdara Police Station.

(This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon.)