Delhi district court lawyers to go on strike tomorrow over alleged FIR, police threats; demand ACP's suspension

The Coordination Committee of the Delhi Bar Association has called for an abstention from judicial work on Tuesday, citing the registration of an FIR and alleged threats against advocates at Shahdara Police Station.
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A circular for abstention was issued on Monday evening, after a meeting of the Committee resolving to abstain from judicial work, according to news agency ANI.
They have also demanded immediate suspension of the ACP and SHO of Shahdara Police Station.
(This is a breaking news story. More details will be added soon.)
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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