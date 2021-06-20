Delhi eases lockdown curbs, bars to operate with 50% capacity; gyms, schools to remain shut

Bars with 50% seating capacity, public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities will be allowed in the national capital from Monday, stated an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday.

“Public parks, gardens, golf clubs, and outdoor yoga activities will be allowed. Apart from the individual, parks/gardens owning agencies (MCDs, DDA, NDMC, DCB etc.) as well as the concerned RWA, owners/directors of golf clubs, yoga instructors shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order stated.

The order, seen by HT, however, stated that cinema halls, gyms, spas, schools, colleges, swimming pools, auditoriums and banquet halls shall remain shut for at least one more week. The cap of 20 guests for weddings, which can only be held at courts or inside personal residences, will remain. Funerals can be held with up to 20 people in attendance. Also, the prohibition of visitors in places of worship will continue, the order said.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday, the DDMA has permitted outdoor yoga activities even as it said that yoga centres will continue to remain shut.

“Bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm. The owners of the restaurants and bars shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and all instructions/guidelines issued by GOI/GNCTD from time to time as well as compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (wearing of masks, maintain social distancing, regular hand washing, use of hand sanitisers etc.) to contain the spread of Covid-19. In case any violation is found, strict penal criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant/bar,” read the order.

Restaurants that were allowed to open for dine-in patrons from June 14 on a trial basis have now been allowed to continue as usual with the same 50% seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, the order stated.