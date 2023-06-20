Exploring partnerships with UK varsity for training of Delhi teachers: Atishi

Delhi education minister Atishi on Monday said that the state government is exploring partnerships with the University College London (UCL) in United Kingdom for capacity-building training for teachers and school administrators of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary schools.

Delhi minister Atishi said that education has always been the priority of the AAP government. (HT Photo)

The minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is trying to reinvent the education system in MCD schools, and international training opportunities were on cards for MCD primary schoolteachers.

Atishi said that education has always been the priority of the AAP government. “After Delhi government schools, our focus now is on MCD schools and revolutionising their education system. To make MCD schools world-class education institutions, it is important for us to let MCD teachers explore the education trends across the world. Partnership with institutions such as UCL will help us do so,” she added.

MCD oversees the primary education sector in the Capital and runs 1,534 primary schools, 44 aided schools where 867,000 children are enrolled. In the run up to the MCD polls, the AAP had promised to improve the quality of MCD schools in its “10 guarantees” to people of Delhi.

Over the last couple of months, besides holding the joint mega-Parents Teachers Meetings (PTMs), the AAP-led municipality had also announced that school management committees would be formed in all MCD schools along lines of the government schools. The directorate of education, MCD, and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi will also be forming a “joint action group” that will work in the areas of content, curriculum development and assessment. The government has also enhanced the budget for education department of MCD by allocating ₹1,700 crore as grant-in-aid for MCD schools for the 2023-24 fiscal, which is expected to be used for infrastructure upgrade.