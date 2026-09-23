Delhi election officials make house visits to resolve SIR discrepancies

New Delhi

The election office will also hold a special camp at all polling stations from 10am to 5pm on September 27. (Representative photo)

The Delhi election commission has stepped up efforts to resolve discrepancies flagged during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with officials making house visits, especially in the New Delhi segment, to collect documents from voters and deploying additional electoral registration officers across the city.

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The election office will also hold a special camp at all polling stations from 10am to 5pm on September 27. Additional camps for homeless citizens, transgender persons and sex workers will be held on September 23 and 24 at night shelters and other locations, from 5pm to 9pm.

An official from the East Delhi district said, “Booth-level officers (BLOs) have been directed to collect documents on the spot while serving notice in case of logical discrepancies. For example, if the discrepancy pertains to a name mismatch or a parent having six or more children, BLOs are collecting documents on the spot and uploading them. We are also making social media posts and regular announcements.”

The door-to-door exercise comes amid concerns over a large number of voters, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, being served notices, after their details could not be matched with the previous rolls or discrepancies were found in their records.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Tuesday said that receiving a notice does not mean that a voter’s name has been deleted from the electoral roll. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Tuesday said that receiving a notice does not mean that a voter’s name has been deleted from the electoral roll. {{/usCountry}}

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Another senior election official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The issuance of a notice does not mean that the name of the voter concerned has been removed from the roll. The voter is being given a full opportunity to present their case and submit the required documents.”

According to the latest status report of the CEO’s office, of the 311,839 Form-6 applications received this year, 99,439 were submitted between August 31 and September 21. During the same period, the office received 190 Form-6A applications, 1,555 Form-7 applications and 36,276 Form-8 applications. The claims and objections period will remain open till September 30, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4. People can apply either offline through the ERO, AERO, or BLO, or online through the voter services portal and the ECINET app.