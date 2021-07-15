Delhi entrepreneur donates oxygen plant in Gujarat

“If there is no solution to the problem then don’t waste time worrying about it. If there is a solution to the problem then don’t waste time worrying about it.” ― Dalai Lama XIV

One Delhiite who has continued to overcome challenges and pre-plan, without wasting any time during the pandemic, is Vikramjit Singh Sahney. The oxygen crisis that led to a dire need of it, especially during the recent second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, has motivated the philanthropist to donate an oxygen plant in Gujarat. This donation will help many Covid-19 patients. But this isn’t the first time that Sahney has swung into action to help the deprived.

In the recent past, Sahney’s charitable institution named Sun Foundation has provided donations to help hospitals, build Covid-19 care centres, supply oxygen and over a thousand concentrators in Gurdwaras, and even support a few NGOs in taking up relief work. Sahney’s efforts, as the president of Sun Foundation and Punjabi Organisation, have always tried to save the children who are vulnerable. He says: “We have been doing selfless service as corona warriors, by donating the first corona mobile testing clinic and ambulances, 1,000 oxygen concentrators, 2,000 oxygen cylinders and now this oxygen plant. This will serve the underprivileged patients battling Covid-19, and is being especially attached to the paediatric ward of GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society) Hospital, to save the children from the pandemic.”

The PSA oxygen plant of one metric tonne capacity, named after the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Gandhinagar. And on the occasion, Shah said that this plant will go a long way in serving the needy Covid-19 patients in this city.

