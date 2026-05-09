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Delhi: Eviction notices issued to 'illegal' occupants residing in unsafe structures on Yamuna floodplains

Delhi: Eviction notices issued to 'illegal' occupants residing in unsafe structures on Yamuna floodplains

Published on: May 09, 2026 08:21 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Eviction notices have been issued to 52 "illegal" occupants residing in unsafe structures within the flood-control boundary wall along Yamuna Bazar ghats, with authorities saying that encroachment on the floodplains poses a serious threat to life, property and public safety.

Delhi: Eviction notices issued to 'illegal' occupants residing in unsafe structures on Yamuna floodplains

In a post on X on Saturday, the district magistrate said flooding in 2023 and 2025 had prompted large-scale relief operations in the area, putting heavy strain on public resources.

"Illegal occupation in Yamuna flood plains poses a serious threat to life, property and public safety. Repeated flooding in 2023 and 2025 led to large-scale relief operations, putting heavy strain on public resources," the post said.

It further said preventive action is essential to safeguard human lives and restore the Yamuna floodplains.

The remarks came days after the DDMA issued eviction notices to around 300 "illegal" households in Yamuna Bazar area on May 7, directing them to vacate the encroached floodplain land within 15 days.

According to the notice, an illegal residential cluster comprising around 310 dwellings exists within the flood-control wall along the Yamuna banks in the O-Zone, a protected no-construction floodplain owned by the Delhi Development Authority .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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