Delhi: Ex-Agniveers likely to get 20% reservation in SDRF

The Delhi government is considering providing 20% reservation to former Agniveers in recruitment to the proposed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the proposal currently under discussion as the force is being set up, officials said.

According to officials, the proposal is being examined as the first batch of Agniveers is expected to complete its four-year tenure under the Agnipath scheme next year.

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According to officials, the proposal is being examined as the first batch of Agniveers is expected to complete its four-year tenure under the Agnipath scheme next year, making trained personnel available for recruitment.

An official familiar with the deliberations said the government has sought technical inputs from the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the structure, functioning and staffing of the proposed SDRF.

“The government is considering including ex-Agniveers in the SDRF. We have already sought suggestions from the NIDM and the NDRF regarding the establishment of the force. It is also being discussed whether a 20% reservation can be provided to ex-Agniveers in recruitment for the SDRF,” the official said.

The proposed SDRF is expected to strengthen Delhi’s disaster preparedness by creating a dedicated unit to respond to floods, building collapses, fires, earthquakes and other natural and man-made disasters.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said discussions gained momentum after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu last month directed all concerned departments to complete procedures for implementing 20% reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment to vacant Group “C” posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said discussions gained momentum after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu last month directed all concerned departments to complete procedures for implementing 20% reservation for former Agniveers in direct recruitment to vacant Group “C” posts. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposed reservation would cover operational posts, including police constables in the Delhi Police, firefighters in the Delhi Fire Service, jail warders in the prison department, and forest guards and wildlife guards in the Department of Environment, Forest and Wildlife.

Officials said the move aims to provide post-service employment to Agniveers while enabling departments to benefit from personnel trained in discipline, physical fitness and emergency response. No final decision has been taken, and the proposal will be placed before the cabinet after the SDRF framework is finalised, they added.