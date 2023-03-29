Delhi excise policy case: Court extends interim bail of accused Sameer Mahendru

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Sameer Mahendru, one of the accused in the money laundering case stemming from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy case, for a period of seven days.

The matter will be next heard on April 5. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The extension happened as the matter was adjourned due to non-completion of verification of medical documents by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Mahendru had moved an application for the extension of his interim bail on the grounds that he has been recommended a lower back surgery by the doctors.

He was earlier granted 30 days interim bail which was ending on March 29.

Also Read:Delhi excise case: Court extends interim bail granted to accused Amit Arora

Advocate Dhruv Gupta, appearing for Mahendru, submitted that ED had in its reply pointed out that the process of verification of medical documents has not been completed yet.

Upon inquiry by the court, the investigating officer (IO) of the case submitted that they are in the process of verification, while reports of some documents have been received, the reports for the remaining ones are awaited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court special judge MK Nagpal taking note of the reply filed by ED adjourned the matter for further hearing on April 5 and extended the interim bail till that date.

Mahendru was on February 28 granted interim bail for a period of 30 days as he underwent a surgery for removal of his gall bladder stone and undergoing MRI along with other diagnostic tests and treatment for his back pain.

ED had earlier alleged Mahendru is the kingpin and the focal point around which the entire criminal conspiracy developed, and he was essential to the cartel’s establishment and ensuring the repayment of the kickback amounts.

Mahendru has been chargesheeted by both the federal investigating agencies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He has been granted bail by Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in the case registered by CBI while he has been granted interim bail in the case registered by ED.

His regular bail application in the ED case was denied by the court.