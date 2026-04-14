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Delhi explores using water bodies, drains for floating solar plants; pilot at Bawana

Delhi explores using water bodies, drains for floating solar plants; pilot at Bawana

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 08:10 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government is exploring harnessing clean energy using solar floating solar plants on water bodies and drains, commissioning a pilot project in Bawana, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi explores using water bodies, drains for floating solar plants; pilot at Bawana

A floating solar power plant consists of a movable platform on the water surface equipped with photovoltaic cells that generate clean energy from sunlight.

"Under the pilot project, a floating solar plant will be commissioned at the Bawana power plant, where two artificial ponds will be used to generate around 2 MW of electricity," a senior Delhi government officer said.

These ponds, which cover four acres at the Bawana power plant, are currently used for water storage needed for cooling purposes. The process of issuing a tender for the installation of the floating solar plant is underway, the official noted.

If the pilot is successful, the government will consider installing floating solar plants at other water bodies, major open drains, and artificial ponds, such as those at sewage treatment plants , he added.

Once the solar power is converted into electricity, it can be distributed or used locally for domestic or commercial purposes, thereby reducing energy loss during transmission, officials added.

The Delhi government is already promoting the faster adoption of rooftop solar plants in the city. According to the government's solar policy, a target of generating 4,500 MW of solar power has been set for March 2027.

Utilising floating solar plants in the coming months will help achieve this target and contribute to efforts to combat air pollution in the city, officials noted.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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