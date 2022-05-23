Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi faces power cuts amid rains, gusty winds

The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour
Updated on May 23, 2022 09:48 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: The heavy rain and gusty winds uprooted trees and led to water logging in Delhi on Monday and triggered power cuts across the city.

“There is no shortage of power in Delhi. Whatever outages have happened or are happening is due to local factors. At some places, power was snapped because of the falling of trees. In a few areas like some unauthorised colonies that are densely populated ...power supply [was discontinued] due to water logging as a precautionary measure,” said an official, requesting anonymity. The official added they have to be extra careful to prevent electrocution or any untoward incidents during rains.

The India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms were expected to continue in the city accompanied by gusty winds with a speed of 60-90 kilometre per hour.

Officials urged residents, especially children, to stay away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers, and streetlights. They added main switches should be turned off in case of water logging and earth leakage circuit breaker should be installed.

