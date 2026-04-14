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Delhi: Fake judicial officer held with firearm; accomplice arrested

Delhi: Fake judicial officer held with firearm; accomplice arrested

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 12:56 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two men, including one allegedly impersonating a judicial officer using forged documents, have been arrested in New Delhi with a firearm and live ammunition, police said on Monday.

Delhi: Fake judicial officer held with firearm; accomplice arrested

The accused have been identified as Surya Agarwal and Nikhil Yadav , both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district.

According to the police, the arrests were made by a team from Parliament Street police station as part of a drive to check potential security threats in the national capital.

"On April 5, around 5 pm, the team intercepted a suspicious SUV car that was plying without a registration number plate and had black film on its windows, which is prohibited. The vehicle also bore a sticker reading 'Judge, Government of Uttar Pradesh', raising suspicion," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said in a statement.

During the search, a pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from Nikhil Yadav's possession, while five live cartridges were found with Agarwal, the DCP added..

Efforts are being made to determine the source of the forged documents.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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