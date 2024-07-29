 Delhi: Fire breaks out at two restaurants in INA market, 6 injured | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Fire breaks out at two restaurants in INA market, 6 injured

ByHT News Desk
Jul 29, 2024 08:09 AM IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at two restaurants INA market, 6 injured

A fire broke out at fast-food restaurants in Delhi's INA market early Monday morning. Officials reported that four to six people have been injured in the incident.

Delhi: Fire breaks out at a restaurant INA market, 6 injured
Delhi: Fire breaks out at a restaurant INA market, 6 injured

Seven to eight firefighting vehicles are at the scene, and a dousing operation is underway.

Manoj Mehlawat, Station Training Officer (STO) of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information about the fire at 3:20 am. Seven to eight fire brigades have been dispatched. Two restaurants caught fire, and four to six people are reportedly injured.

"There were more commercial cylinders stored in the restaurant than permitted, which could have led to a major tragedy," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi: Fire breaks out at two restaurants in INA market, 6 injured
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On