Delhi: Fire breaks out at two restaurants in INA market, 6 injured

A fire broke out at fast-food restaurants in Delhi's INA market early Monday morning. Officials reported that four to six people have been injured in the incident. Delhi: Fire breaks out at a restaurant INA market, 6 injured

Seven to eight firefighting vehicles are at the scene, and a dousing operation is underway.

Manoj Mehlawat, Station Training Officer (STO) of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI, "We received information about the fire at 3:20 am. Seven to eight fire brigades have been dispatched. Two restaurants caught fire, and four to six people are reportedly injured.

"There were more commercial cylinders stored in the restaurant than permitted, which could have led to a major tragedy," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.