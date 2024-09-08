 Firing outside nightclub in Delhi's Seemapuri, bouncers forced to ‘sit on knees’ | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Firing outside nightclub in Delhi's Seemapuri, bouncers forced to ‘sit on knees’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 08, 2024 12:53 PM IST

Two different versions have emerged over the motive behind the attack.

Four armed men opened fire outside a nightclub in Delhi's Seemapuri, an episode during which its bouncers, including a woman, were made to sit on their knees by the gang.

Screengrab from CCTV footage of the incident (Courtesy: India Today)
Screengrab from CCTV footage of the incident (Courtesy: India Today)

The incident, caught on CCTV, occurred at around 11:45pm on Thursday at the Kaanch club in Seemapuri's Jhilmil Industrial Area.

In the CCTV footage, the miscreants are seen arriving at the nightclub, fully armed. Three of them storm inside, while one stands outside and threatens the bouncers, forcing them to kneel.

A few minutes later, two of the attackers begin firing rounds indiscriminately into the air and the group then flees from the scene. More than a dozen rounds were fired, India Today reported. As per the eyewitnesses, the female bouncer was held at gunpoint, with a gun placed to her head, it stated.

Preliminary investigations have suggested the club's refusal to pay extortion money as the motive behind the attack, the website added.

However, according to Navbharat Times and The Times of India, the accused were previously denied a free entry, leading to the late night assaul`t on Thursday.

Additionally, two of the attackers have been identified as Tanish alias Pehelwan, and Shahrukh. Among the bouncers, on the other hand, two were identified as Umar and Amil.

Delhi Police have registered a case under the Arms Act. A manhunt is underway to nab the accused.

