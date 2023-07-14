Is Yamuna river water in Delhi rising or receding? Check the latest updates

Several major areas, including ITO and Rajghat, near the Yamuna river in New Delhi continued to witness a flood-like situation on Friday following heavy rainfall and spate in the river for the past few days. However, according to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna river was receding in the national capital as it was recorded at 208.4 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 9am on Friday against 208.66 metres at 8pm last night, which was the highest ever recorded.

At 11.45am Thursday, the downstream gauge of the Yamuna at Okhla Barrage reached the danger level of 200.60 metres. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Yamuna's water level at 8am stood at 208.42 metres. At 7am on Friday, the water level was 208.44 meters at the Old Railway Bridge. The water level decreased to 208.46 metres at 6am, but continuously remains over the danger mark of 205.33.

According to the Central Water Commission website, the Yamuna water level will further decrease to 208.3 metres at 1pm.

The water level of Yamuna river was receding in the national capital on Friday.

Delhi Minister Atishi said it's a good news is that the water level is not rising.

“It was stable from 1pm to 7pm yesterday and it is receding very gradually now. But it is receding at a rate of 0.1 metre so it will take a day's time for the water to recede. Water is entering areas because all drains are full and it is backflow that is flooding the areas,” she said.

"Pumping out is not possible now because the water will have to go to Yamuna itself and its water level is already high...This difficulty is not due to a person or situation but due to incessant heavy rainfall in north India. Good thing is that the water is receding slowly…," she added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will likely receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for the next four-five days.

On Friday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is taking all measures to ensure that there are no barriers to the exit of water entering the capital.

Even though Yamuna's water level began to recede, areas in ITO and Rajghat were submerged on Friday as a regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department suffered damage near Indraprastha, exacerbating the already dire situation.

Yamuna floodwaters even reach the Supreme Court

The floodwaters even reached the Supreme Court, located in the Tilak Marg area in the central part of the city.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the government has directed the chief secretary to take up the matter of the damage to the regulator on priority and resolve the problem.

"Whole night, our teams worked to fix the damage at regulator of drain no. 12 near WHO building. Still, the water of Yamuna is entering the city through this breach. The government has directed the chief secretary to take it up on highest priority," he said in a tweet.

The compromised regulator allowed the Yamuna water to flow back towards the city areas.

The flooding in ITO and Rajghat areas has led the authorities to impose curbs on movement of traffic.

A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna in Delhi, as the water level is still surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

