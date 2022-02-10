Delhi forest dept fines PWD 38.7L for not freeing Vasant Vihar trees of concrete

The state forest and wildlife department has fined the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) ₹38.7 lakhs for failing to free 387 trees of concrete in Vasant Vihar, despite a Delhi high court order, showed documents accessed by HT.

The forest department said the agency missed several deadlines to free the trees of concrete and twice failed to submit compliance reports before the tree officer concerned, resulting in a fine of ₹10,000 being imposed for every tree still left concretised, said the order issued by the department.

“On November 30, 2021 and on December 12, 2021, PWD officials said the deconcretisation work will be completed within 15 days after lifting of ban on construction activities by the government. The said ban was lifted on December 20, 2021. However, they have not completed the deconcretisation work,” said the order, issued by the deputy conservator of forests (west), the tree officer in the case.

“The Hon’ble high court in its order dated December 23, 2021, had directed them [PWD] to submit compliances before the tree officer on January 5, 2022. However, the PWD did not file the compliances before the undersigned. That shows the non-serious and casual attitude of the PWD. The undersigned on January 28 again asked them to file compliance affidavits. However, no affidavit has been filed till date,” said the order, adding that the fine was imposed not just for failing to comply with court directions, but for not submitting the data requested either.

HT had reported in December 2019 that a tree census carried out by locals in the area found that of the 4,993 trees on the streets of Vasant Vihar, 3,859 were heavily concretised. The census had revealed over 450 trees had nails, tree guards, barbed wires etc. in or around them, 764 trees were lopped off and at least 793 trees were infested with termites. Based on HT’s report, a complaint was filed with the Delhi forest department by environmental activists in December 2020, and a petition was later filed in the Delhi high Court in August 2021, asking agencies to take action.

PWD officials did not respond to HT’s queries on the matter.

In a separate matter, the PWD is also under the scanner for damaging trees in south Delhi’s Bipin Chandra Pal Marg in CR Park, where the agency is carrying out trenching work to lay down cables. The forest department said while some trees have been found to be damaged and a fine has been imposed on the PWD, a fresh inspection is likely in the next two days, to ascertain whether more trees were damaged or not. “The fine amount may increase if more trees are damaged. Once the fresh inspection is carried out, we will know exactly how many trees have been impacted and what is the final penalty amount,” an official said.