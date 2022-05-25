Delhi: Gangster held after shoot-out in Narela

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, a gangster was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, officer said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said that the accused has been identified as Sandeep alias Bassi who has several criminal cases registered against him.

Police said that the team was tracking the movements of gangster Sandeep for nearly 15 days and the arrest came after a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates in the Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday. When he was spotted, Sandeep was signalled to stop but he fired three rounds towards the team. “In self defense, when police opened fired, it hit Sandeep in his right leg. He was immediately rushed to Raja Harish Chander hospital for treatment and later, he was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital,” the DCP said.

Sandeep was wanted in six cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, vehicle jacking, assault and firing on police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttrakhand, police said adding that after Jitender Gogi was killed during a shootout inside a Rohini court last year, Deepak Boxer became the leader of the gang. Sandeep and his associates used to commit crimes and execute killings in Delhi on the directions of Boxer, Singh said.