Delhi: Gangster held after shoot-out in Narela
NEW DELHI: In a joint operation by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police, a gangster was arrested after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area, officer said on Wednesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said that the accused has been identified as Sandeep alias Bassi who has several criminal cases registered against him.
Police said that the team was tracking the movements of gangster Sandeep for nearly 15 days and the arrest came after a tip-off was received that the accused would be coming to meet one of his associates in the Narela Industrial Area on Wednesday. When he was spotted, Sandeep was signalled to stop but he fired three rounds towards the team. “In self defense, when police opened fired, it hit Sandeep in his right leg. He was immediately rushed to Raja Harish Chander hospital for treatment and later, he was shifted to the Safdarjung hospital,” the DCP said.
Sandeep was wanted in six cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, vehicle jacking, assault and firing on police in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttrakhand, police said adding that after Jitender Gogi was killed during a shootout inside a Rohini court last year, Deepak Boxer became the leader of the gang. Sandeep and his associates used to commit crimes and execute killings in Delhi on the directions of Boxer, Singh said.
Delhi govt notifies incentives for electric cycles
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday evening notified incentives up to ₹7,500 for electric cycles, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot noting that Capital is the first in the country to do so. Under the policy, passenger e-cycles will be eligible for a purchase incentive of 25% of its selling price (up to ₹5,500) along with an additional incentive of ₹2,000 for the first 1,000 individual consumers.
Delhi govt makes it mandatory for transport officials to ride public buses once a week
The Delhi government has asked all its senior transport officials to ride public buses at least once a week to promote a shift away from private vehicles to public transport and seek feedback from passengers in order to improve the city's most popular transit system. The order pertains to Group A and B officials of the transport department and Delhi Transport Corporation.
Drug addiction center turns learning ground for addicts in Sangrur
The Sangrur administration's initiative to bring drug addicts to the mainstream has come as a ray of hope for these people who can now prepare for competitive exams and opt for various skill development courses during their treatment at the drug addiction center in Ghabdan village of the district. Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said the initiative has been taken with an aim to provide employment opportunities to them in future and bring them to the mainstream.
Stray dogs a neglected lot in Delhi, says high court
A bench of acting chief justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Sachin Datta, while hearing a public interest litigation by a lawyer Rahul Mohod, said that such stray dogs should be looked after as they impact the life of the city residents.
Road rage case: Pedestrian stoned to death at Mundhwa in Pune
In a case of road rage, a pedestrian was stoned to death allegedly by two motorcycle-borne youths near Sai Furniture on Hadapsar-Mundhwa road on Tuesday evening. According to police inspector (crime) Pradeep Kakade, the accused were riding a two-wheeler which hit the pedestrian from behind. The police have invoked Sections 302 ( murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused who are now in police custody.
