Delhi: Gangsters arrested with semi-automatic guns
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday detained two alleged members of the gang that was led by slain gangster Jitender Gogi, and recovered two guns and 20 live cartridges from them, and added that the two allegedly planned to kill the father of Neeraj Bawana -- dreaded gangster and one of Gogi’s rivals.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that both the detained “sharpshooters” are minors. Yadav said, during questioning the two juvenile delinquents told the police that they were asked to avenge the killing of one Brahm Prakash, father of Kallu Khera alias Kapil who is a member of the Gogi gang. They said Prakash was killed on May 7 allegedly by members of Bawana’s gang, and senior members of their group told them to kill latter’s father.
Gogi was shot dead by members of Tillu Tajpuriya gang in a sensational shoot-out in a courtroom in Rohini district court in September last year. According to investigators, Tajpuriya gang has links with the gang run by Bawana, a dreaded ganglord who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.
The investigators also said that Prakash’s murder also marked a departure from the normal practice by waring ganglords in which family members were not targeted.
“Gangs of Bawana, Tajpuriya and Parvesh Mann collaborated to kill Prakash. Two of the alleged killers – Pawan alias Pouna and Amit alias Meetu -- were arrested based on their identification from the footage of a CCTV installed near the crime scene. While investigating the case, the police came to know that Kapil’s friends in the gang were planning to avenge Prakash’s killing,” the DCP said.
He added that the police had information that two people have been assigned the task of killing Bawana’s father. Their identity was ascertained, and based on the surveillance of phones of gang members their location was found, the DCP said. “They were apprehended and two semi-automatic pistols and 20 live cartridges were seized from their possession,” he said.
The DCP said both the accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday for initiating further proceedings.
In a first, Noida resident holds birthday party in Noida Metro coach
Twelve-year-old Swayam Saksham celebrated his birthday on a metro coach in Noida on Wednesday. Swayam, who lives in Sector 121, is the first-ever person to hold a birthday party on an Aqua Line coach. Two years ago, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation announced a facility for people to book individual metro coaches for events such as birthday parties, pre-wedding shoots or anniversary celebrations. The celebration took place on a stationary train at Sector-51 Metro Station.
Over 200 mock fire drills a month in Gautam Budh Nagar, but hardly any residents attend: Officials
Officials of the fire department on said they have conducted over 200 mock drills in the last one month at various residential, industrial, commercial and other establishments--but with little to no participation of residents. They said the lowest turnout was in residential areas and that in high rises, the turnout was often less than 5%. Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar added that over 95% high-rise societies lock their top floor or terrace for security reasons.
Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum goes green, conserves 60% energy
The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, which is a favourite with most Punekars, has turned a new leaf and is leading the way in terms of going green and conserving energy. An agreement was signed between the German consulate, Mumbai and the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, Pune, represented by consul general Juergen Morhard and director-general Sudhanva Ranade, respectively.
Man held in Noida for posing as Delhi cop, extorting money from businessman
A 27-year-old man was arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police official and extorting money from people, mostly businessmen, in Delhi-NCR, said police. The police have recovered two uniforms, name and designation badge, track suits, forged identity cards of the Delhi Police and also seized an Apple iPhone from the suspect's possession.
Order for recovery proceedings against ineligible ration card holders in Ghaziabad rolled back
The state civil supplies department has rolled back an order issued in April, which required ineligible beneficiaries in Ghaziabad to surrender their ration cards and directed officials to recover the amount for the ration supplied to them, stating that there is no provision of recovering the amount from ineligible card holders. Following the new directions, many ration card holders who had come to surrender their cards at the district supplies office returned on Wednesday.
