Delhi: Garment owner, two more held for murdering employee

A 36-year-old owner of a garment shop in Sarojini Nagar market was arrested along with two others, including his nephew, for allegedly murdering his employee and dumping his body near the Sarojini Nagar Metro station four days ago, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the shop owner allegedly planned the murder as he was in a relationship with the employee but the latter began blackmailing and extorting money from him with secretly recorded “private videos”.

The shop owner roped in his 21-year-old nephew and his friend, both from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, to assist him in executing the murder, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said that police received information about an unidentified man’s body, covered with a plastic sheet, lying near the Sarojini Nagar Metro station on January 29.

Though no ID documents were found from the spot, through local intelligence police identified him as Shamsher Khan (22), from Jharkhand’s Kodarma, and learned that he worked at a garment shop owned by one Prembir, alias Premi, in the Sarojini Nagar market.

During investigation, DCP Sharma said, they learned that Khan was in a relationship with his employer and that he had been blackmailing him with secretly recorded videos. Police also established that Khan was last seen with Prembir.

“We examined Prembir and he confessed to killing Khan along with his nephew, Pavinder, and his friend, Rohit (22). All three suspects were arrested from Delhi and Khurja near Bulandshahr,” said the DCP.

Police said that Pavinder and Rohit came to Delhi from Khurja in a hired taxi on January 28 and stayed in two rooms in a guest house in Yusuf Sarai. On the same evening, Prembir lured Khan to the guest house, where they allegedly strangled him with a nylon rope and a muffler in one of the room.

Thereafter, they allegedly removed Khan’s jacket, cap, wallet and shoes to fit his body in a trolley bag they had with them. They put the bag in the hired taxi and dumped it near the Metro station, following which Pavinder and Rohit returned to their hometown along with the trolley bag in same car. Prembir dumped Khan’s belongings in Uttam Nagar before returning home.

He went to the shop the next day to avoid any suspicion, police said.

“The three had made the plan to kill Khan in a clandestine way on January 19. But they deferred the plan because of the heavy police arrangements in the city due to the Republic Day celebrations,” said an investigator.