Delhi gets 8,300cr World Bank-aided clean air plan

The national capital will launch a seven-year, ₹8,300-crore air pollution mitigation programme with financial support from the World Bank, with the initiative aimed at reducing emissions from major pollution sources set to begin in September, chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday.

In March this year, the World Bank had signed agreements to support similar clean air projects in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana worth around ₹2,800 crore each.

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The World Bank will finance 65% of the project cost, while the remaining 35% will be borne by the Delhi government, said officials.

The programme, titled “Clean Air, Healthy Delhi”, will be implemented by the environment department from September 2026 to August 2033 across all 13 districts of the Capital. It has been designed to accelerate implementation of Delhi’s air pollution mitigation plans, support the objectives of the National Clean Air Programme and contribute to the Centre’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Announcing the initiative, Gupta said a workshop involving government departments, key agencies and senior World Bank officials will be held on July 10 to finalise implementation plans and improve coordination among stakeholders before the project is rolled out.

“The project will focus on key sectors such as transport, road dust, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, solid waste management, industry, green spaces and water pollution. This is not merely a pollution control programme but a long-term investment aimed at providing Delhi residents with cleaner air, better public health and a more sustainable urban environment,” Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} In March this year, the World Bank had signed agreements to support similar clean air projects in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana worth around ₹2,800 crore each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March this year, the World Bank had signed agreements to support similar clean air projects in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana worth around ₹2,800 crore each. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the chief minister’s office, the workshop will define the responsibilities of participating departments and agencies while finalising the roadmap for timely execution of the programme.

The project has been structured around two broad components. The first focuses on strengthening Delhi’s air quality management systems through institutional and technological interventions. Under this component, the government will establish a dedicated project management unit (PMU) to oversee implementation. Authorities will also develop upgraded air quality monitoring systems, strengthen data analytics capabilities and establish an integrated command and control centre (ICCC)-based monitoring platform.

Officials said the programme also envisages closer coordination among departments involved in pollution control, collaboration with neighbouring Indo-Gangetic Plain states on regional pollution issues, scientific planning, public awareness campaigns, capacity building and the adoption of new technologies for air quality management.

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The second component will target emissions from major pollution sources. Measures proposed under the programme include phasing out older and more polluting vehicles, promoting electric vehicles, strengthening public transport systems and developing an advanced Pollution Under Control (PUC) monitoring system to improve oversight of vehicular emissions.

Gupta said clean air was a basic entitlement for residents and described the programme as a coordinated effort involving multiple government agencies.

“Clean air is the right of every citizen. The ‘Clean Air, Healthy Delhi’ project reflects the Delhi government’s commitment to ensuring clean air for every citizen. With the support of all concerned departments, national institutions and the World Bank, we will develop scientific, coordinated and sustainable solutions to tackle air pollution so that future generations inherit a cleaner, healthier and better Delhi,” she said.

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The department of economic affairs under the Union government and the World Bank will also be key partners in implementing the programme.

Officials said the July 10 orientation workshop would serve as the final preparatory exercise before the programme begins in September, with participating departments expected to finalise implementation timelines, operational responsibilities and coordination mechanisms for the seven-year initiative.