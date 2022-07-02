Delhi got half its July rain in a day

Within a day of monsoon’s arrival, the Capital received over half the amount of rainfall that it normally does over the entire month of July, data released by the India Meteorological Department showed on Friday.

The arrival of monsoon was declared on Thursday, when it began raining early in the morning. From 8.30am on Thursday to 8.30am on Friday — the period between the two morning hours is how IMD classifies its 24-hour period — the city recorded 117.2mm. Normally, Delhi records 210.6mm of rain in July.

Throughout Friday, there was significantly less rainfall, and the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station (considered representative of Delhi’s) settled at 31.9°C, 2.5 degrees more than Thursday.

In contrast, June ended with just 24.5mm of rainfall for the Capital, against a normal of 65.5mm.

Last year, however, Delhi received 507.1mm of rain in July, including at least two heavy spells.

RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said the intensity of the monsoon has dropped, with light showers expected over the next two days.

“After Thursday, the intensity of rain has dropped and only light showers and drizzle are expected across the city. Rain will continue throughout the week and some rain activity is expected each day until July 7 at present,” he said.

IMD has a yellow alert in place for Saturday and Sunday, indicating only light rainfall, and a green alert for Monday, with only very light rainfall or drizzle expected. The intensity could once again increase from Tuesday onwards, with an orange alert in place for Thursday, forecasting moderate to heavy rain again.

The arrival of monsoon helped bring down temperatures significantly. On June 30, Delhi’s maximum temperature dropped by nearly five degrees. The minimum on Friday morning fell to 23.°C, lower than the minimum of 27.6°C recorded before the showers began on Thursday.

The rain also helped Delhi’s air quality, which dropped down to the ‘satisfactory’ at 76, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) 4pm bulletin. It was 113 (moderate) on Thursday. The AQI is forecast to remain in this range for the next few days, owing to more rain.