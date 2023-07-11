Delhi’s primary schools to be shut, class 6 onwards reopen

The Delhi government on Monday evening announced that primary schools in the Capital — from nursery to class 5 — will remain shut on July 11, Tuesday in view of the adverse weather conditions forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, school will resume for classes 6-12.

Delhi recorded more than 261mm of rain — 125% of the amount it receives on average over the entire month of July — between 8.30am on Saturday and 5.30pm on Sunday. Following heavy rain over the weekend, the government declared Monday as a holiday for all school students.

A circular issued by the office of the director of education on Monday evening said in light of the predictions of rain by the IMD, schools will be shut for all students till class 5. “All students of classes 6 onwards and all staff shall attend school as usual,” the circular said, adding that heads of schools and staff are to remain vigilant about the safety of students attending school, especially in view of incessant rains.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi issued a similar notice. It said that MCD and MCD-recognised schools will be shut on Tuesday. However, all heads of schools and teachers should be present and all offices will be working, the note said.

Schools in Gurugram too will resume functioning from Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav had directed that private and government schools should remain shut on Monday, but with water levels receding, he directed that schools reopen on Tuesday.

Schools in Noida will reopen on Tuesday. In Ghaziabad, however, schools will stay shut until July 15 because of the restrictions imposed on small and light vehicles due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra.