Delhi govt launches ‘I Love Yamuna’ drive to clean river

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the “I Love Yamuna” campaign, which aims to make the Yamuna and its floodplains cleaner, from the Chhath Ghat near ITO.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai participates in the clean-up of the Yamuna during the launch of the campaign near ITO, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

As part of the campaign, environment minister Gopal Rai took part in a plantation drive, with forest and wildlife department officials and more than 1,500 students from eco clubs of Delhi schools also participating.

Rai said, “The Yamuna is not just a river for Delhi, as it sustains a vast ecosystem that functional within the city. The majority of Delhi’s water requirements are met by the Yamuna, making it a crucial resource for both economic and ecological purposes. As a result of this, the ‘I Love Yamuna Campaign’ is being launched, with the environment and forest department jointly initiating this noble effort. The government intends to encourage Delhiites to participate actively in tree plantation drives and river cleaning activities through this initiative.”

The minister said over the years, the river’s ecological balance has been disrupted due to excessive discharge of chemicals and other non-biodegradable items, adding that the government is taking all necessary steps to improve its water quality, including acting on a seven-point action plan, announced as part of this year’s Budget to rejuvenate the river.

“Under the summer action plan on air pollution, launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, public awareness campaigns are a significant component. The government comprehends that the task of purifying and reviving Yamuna cannot be accomplished through isolated endeavours. Hence, it is imperative that all stakeholders, local communities and educational institutions unite to collaborate with the government,” Rai added.

The seven-point action plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna includes the upgradation of the 18 existing sewage treatment plants (STPs), the construction of three new STPs, the rehabilitation of three existing STPs and construction of 40 new de-centralized STPs. The plan further aims to stop three major drains and 76 sub-drains from discharging sewage into the river; upgrading industrial common effluent treatment plants (CETPs); extending the sewage network to cover 1,799 unauthorized colonies and 639 JJ clusters; the management of the floodplains; and reusing treated waste water and ensuring proper septage management.

“Along with this, work will also be done to increase the green area on the banks of river Yamuna through tree plantation drives in the coming days. Our government’s efforts towards the Yamuna are not just limited to short-term goals, but it also includes continuous monitoring of its water quality and implementing innovative solutions and effectively addressing the upcoming challenges,” Rai said.