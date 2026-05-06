New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said that the government will work on a comprehensive Firefighting Master Plan for the next 25 years to prevent the loss of life and property in such tragedies.

Delhi government plans 25-year firefighting master plan

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Gupta also held a meeting with top officers and directed the concerned departments to submit all relevant facts and details in this regard within 10 days.

The recent fire tragedies in Vivek Vihar and Palam have put a spotlight on the issues with regard to firefighting.

"Departments have been directed to study past fire incidents and prepare an effective response framework so that emergencies can be handled quickly and loss of life can be minimised," Gupta said.

She added that the government wants to strengthen the operational capacity of all departments so that fire incidents in the national capital can be reduced significantly and controlled swiftly whenever they occur.

"No laxity will be tolerated in matters related to public safety. Inputs received from various departments would form the basis of a strong and effective Fire Fighting Master Plan," the chief minister further said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has directed the fire department to increase manpower, open new fire stations and procure modern equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has directed the fire department to increase manpower, open new fire stations and procure modern equipment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The government would provide adequate budgetary support for the fire department. The power department officials have been directed to exercise extra caution while granting electricity connections and regularly inspect vulnerable areas to check the condition of the electrical infrastructure," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The government would provide adequate budgetary support for the fire department. The power department officials have been directed to exercise extra caution while granting electricity connections and regularly inspect vulnerable areas to check the condition of the electrical infrastructure," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The government will also launch an awareness campaign to promote fire safety and prevention, the chief minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government will also launch an awareness campaign to promote fire safety and prevention, the chief minister added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure that "no illegal constructions come up in residential areas and that roads and lanes remain free from encroachments so that fire tenders can move without obstruction during emergencies." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to ensure that "no illegal constructions come up in residential areas and that roads and lanes remain free from encroachments so that fire tenders can move without obstruction during emergencies." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "The chief minister has directed all concerned departments to submit a detailed blueprint within 10 days, identifying the causes behind recurring fire incidents, vulnerable zones, gaps in existing systems, and concrete preventive measures," her office said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The chief minister has directed all concerned departments to submit a detailed blueprint within 10 days, identifying the causes behind recurring fire incidents, vulnerable zones, gaps in existing systems, and concrete preventive measures," her office said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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She added that a large-scale awareness campaign would also be launched across Delhi to educate people about fire safety measures at home and in public spaces.

"The government also plans to conduct mock drills in residential colonies to improve emergency preparedness among citizens," Gupta said.

Delhi Home and Power Minister Ashish Sood said the government would strengthen the Fire Services Department to protect the capital from fire incidents over the next 25 years.

Nine people, including a toddler, died in a massive fire in a residential four-storey building last Sunday. Earlier in March, nine people, including three children, were killed in a fire in Palam.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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