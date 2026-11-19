Schools will have to keep students at immediate risk of self-harm or suicide under the supervision of a responsible adult, restrict their unsupervised access to rooftops and other high-risk areas, and conduct periodic crisis response drills under the Delhi government’s new mental health policy for students. The policy prohibits staff from promising students secrecy when their safety or that of others is at risk. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo/ Representational)

The policy, titled Mental Health and Well-being Policy for Schools and Higher Educational Institutions, is set to be launched by the Delhi government on November 19 in the presence of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar.

It lays down a clear mechanism for responding to students showing signs of psychological distress, suicidal thoughts or self-harming behaviour. It also makes it mandatory for all government, government-aided and recognised private schools to appoint at least one counsellor for every 500 students, signalling a shift towards making mental health support an integral part of school administration rather than limiting it to crisis intervention.

Escalation mechanism One of its key provisions is a six-level escalation mechanism for emergencies. The response will begin with the class teacher, followed by the school counsellor or designated first responder, the head of school or school wellness team, the district well-being centre, hospital or emergency mental health services, and finally statutory authorities such as the police, childline and the child welfare committee, wherever necessary.

The policy makes it clear that any communication by a student about death, self-harm or suicide must be taken seriously and never dismissed. Staff members are expected to approach the student calmly and privately, listen without judgement, and refer them to the school counsellor or designated first responder on the same day. For students facing an immediate threat, the policy lays down five non-negotiable safety rules. The student must remain within sight of a responsible adult until a mental health professional, emergency service or family member takes over, unless the family itself is suspected to be a source of harm.