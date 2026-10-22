Delhi government to spend 20 crore on three foot overbridges, a skywalk across the city

The Public Works Department (PWD) will spend nearly ₹20 crore on the construction of three foot overbridges (FOBs) and a skywalk in Delhi, including an ₹8-crore pedestrian crossing at the junction of Road No. 68 and Road No. 69 near the district commissioner’s office in Shahdara, officials said.

Experts suggest opting for at-grade or ground-level crossings for people, as FOBs have served little purpose in urban planning, with people choosing to use the road instead of FOBs even where these are constructed. (Representative/ HT Photo)

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The department will also redevelop the Foot Over Bridge (FOB) near Jhandewalan Mandir at Rani Jhansi Road,

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To be sure, experts suggest opting for at-grade or ground-level crossings for people, as FOBs have served little purpose in urban planning, with people choosing to use the road instead of FOBs even where these are constructed.

The projects

The Shahdara project, located in the Trans-Yamuna area, will be developed at the junction of two roads near the DC office in Nand Nagri. The project includes civil and electrical works, with ₹7.40 crore allocated for civil construction and ₹66.48 lakh for electrical components.

The three FOBs covered under the second tender will come up at Shahbad Dairy on Badli-Bawana Road, near the A-2 Block Jeevan Park bus stand close to the Major Deepak Tyagi traffic signal, and near Mata Chanan Devi Hospital at the C-1 red light on Pankha Road in Janakpuri.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the skywalk project is expected to be completed in eight months, while a three-month deadline has been set for the remaining FOBs. According to PWD officials, ₹8.07 crore has been earmarked for the Shahdara project, while ₹11.56 crore will be spent on three foot overbridges at Shahbad Dairy on Badli-Bawana Road, near the Jeevan Park bus stand and near Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri, whereas one crore would be spent on the Jhandewalan facility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the skywalk project is expected to be completed in eight months, while a three-month deadline has been set for the remaining FOBs. According to PWD officials, ₹8.07 crore has been earmarked for the Shahdara project, while ₹11.56 crore will be spent on three foot overbridges at Shahbad Dairy on Badli-Bawana Road, near the Jeevan Park bus stand and near Mata Chanan Devi Hospital in Janakpuri, whereas one crore would be spent on the Jhandewalan facility. {{/usCountry}}

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The combined estimated cost of the four projects is around ₹20.64 crore.

Each of these pedestrian bridges has provisions for passenger lifts, escalators, and LED lighting fixtures as part of the pedestrian infrastructure, aimed at making the crossings more accessible and improving pedestrian safety. The works will also include the revamp of adjoining areas, the restoration of disturbed surfaces, and other allied construction activities.

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Earlier this year, the Delhi government’s Foot Over Bridge (FOB) Committee approved the construction of eight new pedestrian bridges at key traffic intersections across the city’s arterial roads managed by the PWD.

Among the newly cleared locations are Madhuban Chowk in northwest Delhi, Shabad Dairy on Bawana Road, Ber Sarai Market near Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and a site near Okhla Sabzi Mandi.