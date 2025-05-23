Delhi govt all set to open 33 Arogya Mandirs on May 31

The Delhi government is all set to inaugurate 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM) across the city on May 31, marking the first phase of a major expansion in primary health care services. Each of the Capital’s 11 districts will get at least one of the new centres, with officials racing to complete all preparations at these sites by May 27. Each AAM will have a staff of around 10 members, which will include medical officers, a pharmacist, auxiliary nurse midwives, a lab technician, a DOTS lab technician (for management of tuberculosis patients), a data entry operator, and a cleaner, officials said. (HT Photos)

According to a list accessed by HT, there will be three centres each in central Delhi and New Delhi, four in south-east Delhi, four in west Delhi, six in south-west Delhi, and two each in north Delhi, north-east Delhi, Shahdara, and south Delhi. East Delhi and north-west Delhi will have one AAM each.

HT on April 25 reported that the Delhi government had selected 70 locations for the initial roll-out of AAMs and had directed the public works department (PWD) to complete construction by the end of May. The broader plan, according to government officials aware of the matter sources, is to establish 1,139 such centres across the national capital over the next 12 months. Each assembly constituency is expected to have at least one AAM in this first phase.

Speaking to the media, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said AAMs will provide primary health care services. “With the implementation of both AB-PMJAY and PM ABHIM, the state will soon start construction of 1,139 AAMs, 11 integrated public health labs in 11 districts, and nine critical care hospital blocks,” he said.

On Thursday, chief minister Rekha Gupta held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of the health and family welfare department and the PWD to review the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the Vaya Vandana Health Scheme, the Ayushman Arogya Mandir initiative, and various hospital infrastructure projects, said a government statement.

Following the meeting, CM Gupta said under PMJAY, 295,237 beneficiaries have already registered, all of whom are entitled to receive free medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh.

She added that 123,242 senior citizens have been enrolled under the PM Vaya Vandana Yojana, and that instructions have been issued to ensure swift registration of remaining eligible beneficiaries. Gupta also noted that around 100 hospitals in Delhi are currently empanelled under these schemes. If a beneficiary requires treatment outside the capital, they will be able to avail of free treatment at any empanelled hospital across the country.

Speaking about AAMs, Gupta reiterated that the Delhi government is working towards establishing 1,139 centres citywide. She said approximately 15 AAMs will be set up in each assembly constituency, offering citizens access to free, basic health care services. An additional 968 sites have already been identified for upcoming phases. The CM directed all district magistrates and chief district medical officers (CDMOs) to monitor ongoing work closely and ensure that construction and operational deadlines for new hospitals and upgrade projects are met.

On May 17, HT reported that the chief minister assured protesting Mohalla Clinic staff that they would be absorbed into AAMs. Gupta made the assurance after dozens of doctors, paramedics, and other clinic workers gathered outside her office, seeking clarity on their future roles and protesting delays in salary payments. The CM had said that as the government begins to phase out Mohalla Clinics in areas where AAMs are being set up, existing staff would be offered employment in the new centres.