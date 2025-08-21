Delhi govt appoints new Director General of Health Services

The Delhi government has appointed Dr Vatsala Agarwal as the new Director General of Health Services (DGHS), officials said on Monday. The appointment follows the voluntary retirement of Dr Rati Makkar, who had held the post for only about three months. Dr Vatsala Agarwal currently also serves as director of Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital.

An official order dated August 19, issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, read: “The LG Delhi is pleased to order the posting/transfer of the officer (Dr Vatsala Agarwal) as the director of the health institution.”

Dr Agarwal currently also serves as director of Janakpuri Super Speciality Hospital. When contacted for comments on her new role and additional responsibilities, including at the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), she did not respond.

Dr Makkar was appointed DGHS in May this year and was also given additional charge of DMC registrar in June after the government dissolved the council. She opted for voluntary retirement earlier this month, citing personal reasons, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is a statutory body that regulates medical practice in the Capital. It was constituted under the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997, which mandates the council to maintain a register of medical practitioners and oversee professional conduct. The DGHS, meanwhile, functions under the Department of Health and Family Welfare as the primary agency delivering healthcare services in the city. The DGHS does not directly govern the DMC but may be given interim roles in extraordinary circumstances.

In late June 2025, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the government’s proposal to dissolve the DMC over alleged irregularities and abuse of powers, including the unauthorised extension of the registrar’s term. The Health Minister subsequently issued an order of dissolution and named the then DGHS, Dr Makkar, as interim registrar to oversee functioning. A reconstitution of the council was ordered within two months.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also announced other appointments in the health and medical education sector. Officials said a new dean has been appointed at Maulana Azad Medical College. In addition, Dr Yogita Munjal has been named director of AYUSH, the department that oversees the promotion and development of traditional and alternative systems of medicine in Delhi, including Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy.