Delhi govt approves measures for slum, gig workers

Multiple measures focused on slum rehabilitation, welfare of gig workers and labourers and strengthening basic urban infrastructure were cleared in the 35th board meeting of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) on Friday, chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Authorities have been directed to identify and notify suitable sites for rest rooms for gig workers. (Photo for representation)

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The approved plans include building resting centres and public utility hubs for gig workers across the city. These facilities will be attached with Atal Canteens and are expected to provide food, rest areas and essential services at designated locations. In select areas, urinal facilities will also be created for gig workers. Authorities have been directed to identify and notify suitable sites.

“The aim is to ensure dignified housing, access to food and an improved quality of life for every needy citizen. We are working towards building an inclusive urban system that makes life easier, particularly for workers and vulnerable sections,” Gupta said during the meeting.

The plan was also announced as part of the budget provisions last month.

The chief minister also instructed Dusib to prepare a detailed report on its work over the past year to assess progress and identify gaps in delivery.

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{{^usCountry}} The board also approved changes to the Atal Canteen scheme, including restructuring of 100 canteens and distribution centres. Revised timings for meal services were finalised, with lunch to be served from 10.30 am to 2pm and dinner from 6pm to 9.30pm, along with a 30-minute preparatory buffer before service. To streamline operations, agencies will be provided additional login credentials, while data collected through facial recognition systems will be retained only for up to one month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board also approved changes to the Atal Canteen scheme, including restructuring of 100 canteens and distribution centres. Revised timings for meal services were finalised, with lunch to be served from 10.30 am to 2pm and dinner from 6pm to 9.30pm, along with a 30-minute preparatory buffer before service. To streamline operations, agencies will be provided additional login credentials, while data collected through facial recognition systems will be retained only for up to one month. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the housing front, the board cleared the allotment of EWS flats in Savda-Ghevra to 717 slum dwellers from clusters including Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp in the Race Course area. Of these, 528 beneficiaries fall under the eligible category, while 189 are categorised as ineligible beneficiaries drawn from a larger pool. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the housing front, the board cleared the allotment of EWS flats in Savda-Ghevra to 717 slum dwellers from clusters including Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp in the Race Course area. Of these, 528 beneficiaries fall under the eligible category, while 189 are categorised as ineligible beneficiaries drawn from a larger pool. {{/usCountry}}

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Financial assistance of ₹1.12 lakh per beneficiary will be provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to Dusib, while beneficiaries will be required to deposit ₹30,000 towards maintenance within three months.

In addition, 221 beneficiaries from previously cleared clusters of Indira Camp (Kalyanpuri), G-Point (Gol Market), New Sanjay Camp (Okhla) and Rajiv Camp (Mandawali), will also be allotted flats in Savda-Ghevra.

Several infrastructure and repair works were also approved during the meeting. These include repairs of 1,060 EWS flats at Sultanpuri (Site A-3), making multiple five-storey housing blocks in Dwarka Sector 16-B habitable, and development of roads, parks, sewer systems and pathways for 7,400 flats in Bhalswa (Jahangirpuri Pocket-II).

In an administrative decision, the financial approval limit of the DUSIB Chief Executive Officer was increased from ₹3 crore to ₹10 crore to expedite project execution. The tenure of agencies managing shelter homes has been extended till May 31, 2026, or until new agencies are appointed.

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