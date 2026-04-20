Delhi govt begins semiconductor policy drafting

The Delhi government has begun drafting a semiconductor policy focused on positioning the Capital as a hub for semiconductor design by providing capital incentives and a platform for infrastructure development, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The CM said the policy will generate high-quality job opportunities in chip design, semiconductor research, and advanced packaging.

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The proposed policy – dubbed “Delhi Semiconductor Policy” – is structured around five key pillars: semiconductor design and intellectual property development; research, development and innovation; manufacturing-enabling activities such as Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT); development of ancillary industries; and talent development and skilling along with strengthening of the startup and industrial ecosystem.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta had announced the semiconductor policy in the 2026-27 budget and set aside ₹1 crore for it. In January, HT reported that the government was working on an IT policy, with a semiconductor policy also in the works.

The proposed policy emphasises targeted incentives, reduction in operational costs, and creation of a conducive business environment to boost private investment. Measures such as capital subsidies, infrastructure development, and alignment with national initiatives, particularly the India Semiconductor Mission, are expected to enhance investor confidence and encourage participation from domestic and global players, according to a government statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the employment potential, Gupta said on Sunday that the policy will generate high-quality job opportunities in chip design, semiconductor research, and advanced packaging. It also aims to promote skill development through targeted training programmes, internships, and industry-academia partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the employment potential, Gupta said on Sunday that the policy will generate high-quality job opportunities in chip design, semiconductor research, and advanced packaging. It also aims to promote skill development through targeted training programmes, internships, and industry-academia partnerships. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The policy is expected to strengthen Delhi’s position in high-value segments of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in design, research and development, and advanced packaging. It is likely to attract investments from fabless semiconductor companies, startups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The policy is expected to strengthen Delhi’s position in high-value segments of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in design, research and development, and advanced packaging. It is likely to attract investments from fabless semiconductor companies, startups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units,” Gupta said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The policy envisages both financial and non-financial incentives to promote ease of doing business, innovation, and an industry-driven ecosystem. “The policy is expected to strengthen Delhi’s position in high-value segments of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in design, research and development, and advanced packaging. It is likely to attract investments from fabless semiconductor companies, startups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The policy envisages both financial and non-financial incentives to promote ease of doing business, innovation, and an industry-driven ecosystem. “The policy is expected to strengthen Delhi’s position in high-value segments of the semiconductor value chain, particularly in design, research and development, and advanced packaging. It is likely to attract investments from fabless semiconductor companies, startups, as well as ATMP and OSAT units,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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