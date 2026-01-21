Delhi govt clears free LPG cylinder scheme

The Delhi government has approved a welfare initiative to provide one free LPG cooking gas cylinder to economically weaker households in the Capital on the occasions of Holi and Diwali, said officials familiar with the decision on Tuesday. The proposal was cleared during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with a budget of ₹300 crore allocated for the scheme’s implementation. (PTI)

The proposal was cleared during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, with a budget of ₹300 crore allocated for the scheme’s implementation. The initiative forms part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitments made during the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year. In its election manifesto, the BJP had promised one free LPG cylinder each on Holi and Diwali for economically weaker families, along with an additional provision of subsidised cylinders at ₹500.

With chief minister Rekha Gupta-led government completing one year in office, officials said the administration has decided to implement at least one segment of the commitment, with the first lot of the free cylinder benefit likely to be disbursed during Holi.

“The scheme will cover ration card holders belonging to economically weaker sections in Delhi. The government has identified eligible beneficiaries through the existing ration card database, and the benefit will be extended to households classified as poor under the public distribution system framework. Holi onwards, these families will receive financial assistance of approximately ₹850 equivalent to the cost of one LPG cylinder,” said a senior Delhi government official.

The scheme will not involve the physical distribution of gas cylinders, said officials. The funds corresponding to the cost of one LPG cylinder will be deposited directly to beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism. Beneficiaries will be able to use the credited amount to purchase an LPG cylinder from their regular distributor.

Officials said the DBT route has been adopted to ensure transparency in disbursal and to streamline implementation.

Administrative departments have been directed to finalise operational guidelines, beneficiary lists and timelines for fund transfer. Coordination with LPG distributors and banking partners is also being undertaken to facilitate smooth execution of the programme, said officials.

While the free cylinder component has received cabinet approval, the proposal to provide LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of ₹500 for poor households is still under consideration. Officials said a separate decision will be taken on the subsidised cylinder promise after further assessment of financial implications and implementation mechanisms.

The free LPG cylinder scheme is expected to be rolled out citywide in the coming weeks, with departments tasked to complete beneficiary verification and DBT before the release of funds. Further announcements regarding the operational rollout are likely once procedural formalities are completed.