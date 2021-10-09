Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt disburses one-time aid of 50,000 to kin of 13k Covid victims
delhi news

Delhi govt disburses one-time aid of 50,000 to kin of 13k Covid victims

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Friday said the government has disbursed ₹50,000 as one-time financial assistance to families of 13,005 Covid-19 victims, out of 14,605 applicants, as part of a programme announced in June
During a meeting last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal came down on bureaucrats for the “slow” distribution of the assistance, and issued directions that regulatory compliances be done away with (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office on Friday said the government has disbursed 50,000 as one-time financial assistance to families of 13,005 Covid-19 victims, out of 14,605 applicants, as part of a programme announced in June.

A press statement said Kejriwal has issued directions to officials to disburse financial assistance to the remaining families by Wednesday.

“The government has completed distribution of 89% of ex-gratia amount. The chief minister has directed that 100% distribution has to be completed by Wednesday,” said the statement issued by Kejriwal’s office, after he chaired a review meeting earlier in the day.

Kejriwal during a meeting last week came down on bureaucrats for the “slow” distribution of the assistance, and issued directions that regulatory compliances be done away with.

The statement added, “CM Arvind Kejriwal instructed officials to visit homes of bereaved families and transfer the financial assistance to them on the spot... He asked them [officials] to do whatever it takes but register all the victims and start their monthly pension of 2,500 in a week, and to ensure that no one is left behind.”

RELATED STORIES

The statement, however, did not elaborate on applications received for monthly assistance and absolute numbers of claims disbursed.

In June, the Delhi government rolled out a scheme of one-time financial assistance of 50,000 to families of each Covid-19 victim and monthly assistance of 2,500 for families losing their breadwinners and children orphaned by the viral disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi airport Terminal 1 to reopen from Oct 31, nearly 19 months after closure

32 senior Delhi cops transferred in rejig, Beniwal made new media cell chief

Covid gloom takes a back seat as Ramlila marks 65th anniversary in Delhi

Phase 2 of Delhi’s Bharat Darshan Park to cover 17 monuments from across India
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP