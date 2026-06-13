Delhi govt finalises eligibility criterion for women, transgender e-auto scheme

New Delhi: The Delhi government has finalised the eligibility criterion for the Driving Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green e-Auto (DURGA) scheme under which 1,100 e-auto permits will be given to women and transgenders, officials said on Friday.

The social welfare department had suggested soft-skills training and driver training for women and transgender drivers. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the first phase of the scheme, announced by chief minister Rekha Gupta in her budget speech this year, the Delhi government will support 1,000 women and 100 transgender persons in obtaining e-auto permits.

The scheme came up for discussion in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, officials said, adding that women and transgenders aged between 20 and 40 will be eligible for the scheme. The scheme is likely to be passed soon.

Officials said the government has proposed an income of ₹5 lakh and mandated that the family should not own a three-wheeler. For married women, the proposal states that their children should be below 18 years of age. Only one woman per family will be eligible for the permit, according to officials. The drivers will drive pink autos and will have distinct ID cards, caps and jackets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The scheme also proposes a three-year lock-in period for the owner. After the lock-in period, ownership can only be transferred to a woman or a transgender, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scheme also proposes a three-year lock-in period for the owner. After the lock-in period, ownership can only be transferred to a woman or a transgender, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The proposal also suggests that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) should provide adequate charging points for e-autos while it proposes that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) designate adequate parking spots for e-autos.

The draft note on the policy was circulated among departments, as well as MCD and Delhi Police. The Women and Child Development department pointed out that women and transgenders could face bullying since they would be working in a male-dominated ecosystem. The department suggested safety measures to be implemented. The transport department said that the electric autos will prominently display the women’s helpline number and other emergency contacts.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The social welfare department had suggested soft-skills training and driver training for women and transgender drivers.

The erstwhile AAP government, in accordance with the city’s electric vehicle (EV) policy, had also announced a scheme in which a total of 4,261 e-auto permits were up for grabs, and of these, at least 1,406 (33%) were reserved for women. However, the scheme received a feeble response from women.