Delhi govt fines owners of 286 construction sites for violating dust control norms

The Delhi government has fined owners of 286 construction sites for violating dust control norms, said environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday.

“The [chief minister Arvind] Kejriwal government will not tolerate violations. All construction agencies must only take up construction work following all anti-dust norms or be prepared for strict action. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) imposed penalties to the tune of ₹90 lakh after finding violations at 286 sites across the [Capital] and warned [owners] of serious repercussions if norms are not complied with,” said Rai in a press statement.

The statement added, “DPCC teams have visited 1,105 construction sites so far; norms are being followed at most sites; citizens are actively bolstering our efforts. [We have given] clear instructions to DPCC teams to take strict action against violators and submit reports daily to keep us aware of the situation on the ground. The Delhi government is running an anti-dust campaign from October 7 to control air pollution in Delhi. Citizens have shown constant support for the campaign.”

Rai had held a meeting with representatives of government construction agencies on September 14 and representatives of private construction agencies on September 17 to discuss controlling dust pollution. During that time, a 14-point agenda regarding preparations at every construction site was discussed. Public notices were issued on September 21-22, saying that it is necessary to implement the 14 rules on construction sites. After this, a reminder was sent to everyone on October 2, the government said in the press statement.