Delhi govt forms panel for markets redevelopment

New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an eight-member committee, consisting of government officials and traders, to select five prominent markets for redevelopment as part of a move planned under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create jobs in the city.

The committee has to submit its report by May 20, according to an order issued by Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

The committee, headed by Pawan Kumar, chief project manager of DTTDC, also comprises representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), in addition to trade representatives like Brijesh Goyal, chairman Chamber of Trade and Industry, and Harsh Vardhan Bansal, from the Shopping Centre Association.

Goyal said the committee will hold its first meeting on Tuesday at Delhi secretariat. “Nearly 50 prominent markets of the city, like Sarojini Market, Sadar Bazaar, Nehru Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Palika Bazar, have applied for the redevelopment project since the government sought applications. In the first phase, five retail markets will be selected for redevelopment,” said Goyal.

Delhi government has allocated ₹100 crore to redevelop markets in the 2022-23 financial year. The government expects to create over 150,000 job opportunities through the initiative.

Under the plan, the government will take steps to decongest, provide better infrastructure and stimulate business activities in the selected markets.