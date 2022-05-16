Delhi govt forms panel for markets redevelopment
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an eight-member committee, consisting of government officials and traders, to select five prominent markets for redevelopment as part of a move planned under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create jobs in the city.
The committee has to submit its report by May 20, according to an order issued by Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).
The committee, headed by Pawan Kumar, chief project manager of DTTDC, also comprises representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), in addition to trade representatives like Brijesh Goyal, chairman Chamber of Trade and Industry, and Harsh Vardhan Bansal, from the Shopping Centre Association.
Goyal said the committee will hold its first meeting on Tuesday at Delhi secretariat. “Nearly 50 prominent markets of the city, like Sarojini Market, Sadar Bazaar, Nehru Place, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Khari Baoli, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar and Palika Bazar, have applied for the redevelopment project since the government sought applications. In the first phase, five retail markets will be selected for redevelopment,” said Goyal.
Delhi government has allocated ₹100 crore to redevelop markets in the 2022-23 financial year. The government expects to create over 150,000 job opportunities through the initiative.
Under the plan, the government will take steps to decongest, provide better infrastructure and stimulate business activities in the selected markets.
-
Record summer beats life out of Delhi’s Mungeshpur farms
It's a little after high noon, and northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur village, near the Haryana border, looks deserted, as if nobody lives there. There are no customers, there is no bustle; the only occasional movement on the village road is of stray animals. With a population of nearly 10,000, Mungeshpur hit the headlines as it reported the maximum temperature across the country on Sunday at 49.2 degrees Celsius (C).
-
Delhi heatwave: Schools advance summer vacations
With the heatwave tightening its grip on the national capital and weather stations across the city recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, a majority of private schools in Delhi have already commenced their summer vacations while others have switched to online classes till they break for vacations later this week. Students in classes 4 and 5 will have online classes till Friday (May 20) after which the vacations will commence, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, Jyoti Arora said.
-
‘Rapid response teams formed at block level to combat dengue’
Uttar Pradesh has 70 testing centres for diagnosis of dengue among suspected patients. Addressing a state level workshop, director general, medical health Dr Ved Vrat Singh, on Monday said, “At present there are 70 labs across UP and by next year the number will increase to 88. All the labs are connected for better coordination.” The workshop was organised to observe World Dengue Day.
-
Delhi hospitals see spike in heat-related ailments
As the national capital copes with a severe heatwave -- temperatures went above 49 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi on Sunday -- hospitals have reported a noticeable spike in the number of heat-related ailments. Doctors said women and senior citizens made up a major chunk of those who reported symptoms including dehydration, cramps, dizziness and fluctuations in blood pressure.
-
Mudka fire: Builder owner, businessmen to be grilled together
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that they will seek the custody of the two businessmen who were running an industrial unit in a Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday in order to question them along with the owner of the building. The Goyal brothers were arrested on Friday, and Lakra was arrested on Sunday.
