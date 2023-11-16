Delhi govt forms Special Task Force to combat pollution

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday announced the formation of a Special Task Force to combat pollution in the national capital, PTI reported.

Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to dense smog on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

" The current situation is such that for 2-3 days the AQI is going to remain in the 'very poor' category only because as per the prediction for tomorrow, the wind speed...will remain low...till wind speed increases, the AQI will stay in 'very poor' category"," Delhi minister Gopal Rai told ANI. “By looking at this, a decision has been taken today that we need to monitor the implementation of GRAP-4 on the ground...for that 6-member Special Task Force has been formed, Special Secretary Environment will be in-charge of this,” the minister added.

The announcement comes after Rai held a review meeting with the environment department and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) officials at the Delhi Secretariat.

Earlier today, Delhi LG VK Saxena came down heavily on the government and said blaming other states for Delhi pollution is not a solution and the real solution lies in Delhi itself.

“Delhi needs action, not mere posturing,” the LG posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that politics can wait.

"We can do little to stop crop residue smoke from other States, apart from pleading with them. Despite States, especially Punjab playing truant, we are, but petitioners for mercy. AQI yet hovers around 400, making the Capital gasp," the LG wrote.

Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at 393 at 9 am on Thursday. Its 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 401 on Wednesday. It was 397 on Tuesday.

According to AQI scale, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ”good”, 51 and 100 are ”satisfactory”, 101 and 200 are ”moderate”, 201 and 300 are ”poor”, 301 and 400 are ”very poor”, and 401 and 450 are “severe”and above 450 are “severe+”.

