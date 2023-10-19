Delhi govt hikes min wage, new rates from October 1

The Delhi government has increased the minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers in the city, officials aware of the development said on Thursday, adding that through the move, the government will look to give relief to people from inflation.

Now the per day wage of an unskilled worker in Delhi is ₹ 673, for semi-skilled ₹ 742 and for skilled worker ₹ 816. The new rates will be applicable from October 1. (Reuters)

The monthly wages of skilled workers has been increased by ₹312 to ₹21,215, that of semi-skilled workers has been increased by ₹286 to ₹19,279, and that of unskilled labourers has been increased from ₹17,234 to ₹17,494. Now the per day wage of an unskilled worker in Delhi is ₹ 673, for semi-skilled ₹ 742 and for skilled worker ₹816. The new rates will be applicable from October 1.

Labour minister Raaj Kumar Anand said that the minimum wage of workers in Delhi is the highest in the country. “This decision of the Delhi government will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and other workers in all scheduled employment categories. People working on minimum wages in the unorganised sector should also benefit from dearness allowance, which is usually given to state and central government employees,” he said.

Thaneshwar Dayal Adigaur, secretary of the Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union, a city-based labour union, said the hike in wages was not enough. “The hike is not enough considering the inflation rate. It is a bitter truth that the minimum wage fixed by the government is not provided to any employee by most organisations or employers. Even workers working in government departments do not get it. The government should ensure that the minimum wages are provided by them so that whatever little benefits the government has announced reach the beneficiaries,” Adigaur said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said that the Delhi government does not pay its workers the minimum wage.

“The truth is that even the Kejriwal government does not give minimum wages to its employees. Most people working as contractual employees in Delhi government or MCD offices are not getting the prescribed minimum wages… The Delhi government has failed to educate workers about their rights and social security schemes,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said.

