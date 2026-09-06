New Delhi, The Delhi government on Sunday launched a citywide awareness campaign aimed at increasing public participation in efforts to curb air pollution, with activities planned across the national capital until March next year.

Delhi govt launches campaign to boost public participation in curbing air pollution

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The Information, Education and Communication campaign, titled "Saath Nibhayein, Pradushan Ghataayein", will be implemented by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee from September 2026 to March 2027.

The campaign will focus on engaging citizens, educational institutions, industries, resident welfare associations, markets, construction stakeholders, bulk waste generators, farmers and vehicle owners through workshops, community programmes, sensitisation drives and field-level activities, according to an official statement.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government's efforts to improve air quality would require active participation from citizens and other stakeholders.

"While the government is strengthening enforcement and implementing comprehensive measures at every level, the fight for clean air cannot be won by the Government alone. Every citizen, every institution and every stakeholder has an important role to play," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The outreach programme will also use newspaper advertisements, hoardings, posters, radio jingles, nukkad nataks and other interactive activities to spread awareness about pollution sources and measures that can be adopted to reduce emissions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outreach programme will also use newspaper advertisements, hoardings, posters, radio jingles, nukkad nataks and other interactive activities to spread awareness about pollution sources and measures that can be adopted to reduce emissions. {{/usCountry}}

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As part of the campaign, the DPCC has also conducted district-level workshops in industrial areas, focusing on compliance with pollution-control norms, including the use of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems, Air Pollution Control Devices and regulations concerning diesel generator sets.

The government said the initiative seeks to move beyond enforcement towards greater awareness, behavioural change and stakeholder participation.

Several activities have already been undertaken under the campaign, including awareness programmes involving sanitation workers by the New Delhi Municipal Council and training sessions for housekeeping staff conducted by waste-management NGO Chintan.

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The Transport Department has also carried out awareness activities on PUC compliance, vehicular pollution, timely vehicle servicing, disposal of end-of-life vehicles, cleaner fuels and electric vehicles, the statement said.

The Delhi Traffic Police conducted a road safety awareness programme involving around 300 students as part of the outreach activities.

Sirsa said industries and commercial establishments would be important partners in Delhi's clean-air mission and that the government aimed to promote both environmental compliance and sustainable development.

The campaign will see sustained awareness and stakeholder engagement activities across Delhi over the coming months, with the government seeking to turn pollution control into a collective movement rather than limiting it to regulatory enforcement, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.