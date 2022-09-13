Delhi govt launches database of all e-vehicle charging points, battery swapping facilities
The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it has launched an open database facility for all its electric vehicle (EV) charging points and battery-swapping stations across the Capital, which will allow people across the city to identify and access them more easily.
The open database is live at https://ev.delhi.gov.in/openev/ and currently displays the location of around 2,500 charging points in Delhi, with each new charging station to be added to the portal in real-time upon their being operational, officials said.
“The database can be accessed by registered entities/individuals for submission and retrieval of historical and real time information pertaining to public charging and swapping infrastructure,” said a transport department official.
After registration on the open database portal, officials say the charging service provider can also access the data related to all EV chargers and battery swapping stations, both in static and dynamic format, by submitting a request through the portal. “For accessing dynamic data, a private API (application programming interface) key will be instantly shared when the request is submitted. A decision on authorising the request will be provided within 48 hours of submitting the request,” the quoted above official said.
The Delhi government had notified its EV policy on August 7, 2020 and under it, its transport department had stated plans to develop an open and publicly owned databse which would offer real-time information on public charging infrastructure.
After the launch of the portal, transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “In 2021, the Delhi government came up with open database for bus transit in the city which was a big success. The same is being used by Google, Uber and many more (companies). With the launch of the open database for EV charging today, Delhi is making a move towards solving the biggest problem of EV users, which is range anxiety. It will enable them to now use their favourite apps to locate more than 2,500 charging points and battery swapping stations across Delhi and this number is expected to reach 18,000 by 2025.”
