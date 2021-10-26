Delhi govt launches e-auto mela to encourage prospective buyers

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inaugurated an electric auto-rickshaw mela at the Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR) in Sarai Kale Khan.

The exhibition is aimed at encouraging prospective auto drivers, especially women, to buy an e-auto and use it as a means of self-employment. The exhibition is simultaneously being held daily from 9am to 4pm at two locations-- IDTR Sarai Kale Khan and Loni-- and will continue till October 31.

“The visiting prospective e-auto drivers of Delhi will be able to see and drive all the available models of e-autos and explore the attractive loan terms available. E-auto manufacturers Mahindra, Piaggio, and ETO Motors, and financiers such as Mahindra Finance, Bajaj Fincorp, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) are participating in the Mela. The experts at the e-auto mela will also guide the applicants on how to register for the e-autos and will brief them about the various environmental benefits of e-autos, their batteries and how to charge them, maintenance methods, subsidies, interest relief etc. and allow test drives of various models,” said Gahlot.

With this, Delhi intends to induct the largest number of e-autos in any Indian city. In the two months, these autos will start plying on Delhi roads, he said.

“I appeal to not just auto drivers, but all license holders of LMVs (light motor vehicles) in Delhi to visit and learn the benefits of getting an e-auto. They can also drive and see the e-autos,” the minister said.

Under the ongoing campaign, which is in accordance with the city’s electric vehicle (EV) policy, a total of 4,261 e-auto permits are up for grabs in Delhi, and of these, at least 1,406 (33%) are reserved for women. The application window is open only till November 1.