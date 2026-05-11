New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday flagged off rescue vans to identify homeless and destitute persons across the capital and shift them to shelters.

Delhi govt launches five-day rescue drive for homeless, destitutes

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Gupta said under a five-day campaign, homeless people will be taken to the shelter operated by the Apna Ghar Ashram organisation, and will be properly looked after.

She said the number of vans will be increased after assessing the outcomes of the five-day campaign.

The initiative is being jointly organised by Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare, Apna Ghar Ashram and the Seva Bharti Delhi Prant.

"Serving humanity is Delhi government's top priority. Those in need should not be deprived of help," Gupta said, flagging off 99 special rescue ambulances, 10 support vehicles, at her official residence Jan Sewa Sadan.

Nearly 100 staff members and 50 dedicated volunteers will work round-the-clock under the campaign.

Rescue teams will identify homeless, abandoned, sick and differently-abled persons living on roads, railway stations, bus stands, religious places and other public areas across all 13 Delhi districts, and shift them to shelters, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Priority is being given to those suffering from serious illnesses such as tuberculosis, cancer and AIDS and they will be provided shelter, treatment and proper care, the CMO said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priority is being given to those suffering from serious illnesses such as tuberculosis, cancer and AIDS and they will be provided shelter, treatment and proper care, the CMO said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Those rescued will be accommodated at Apna Ghar Ashram, where they will receive medical treatment, nutritious food and care. Arrangements have been made to accommodate up to 500 destitute persons, with 100 beds for women and 400 for men. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those rescued will be accommodated at Apna Ghar Ashram, where they will receive medical treatment, nutritious food and care. Arrangements have been made to accommodate up to 500 destitute persons, with 100 beds for women and 400 for men. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After recovery, efforts will be made to reunite them with their families. For those with no family support, the Ashram will continue to provide care, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After recovery, efforts will be made to reunite them with their families. For those with no family support, the Ashram will continue to provide care, the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The five-day rescue campaign will conclude on May 15, with the government aiming to provide immediate assistance to more than 300 vulnerable people living in difficult conditions across the city, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The five-day rescue campaign will conclude on May 15, with the government aiming to provide immediate assistance to more than 300 vulnerable people living in difficult conditions across the city, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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