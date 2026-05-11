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Delhi govt launches five-day rescue drive for homeless, destitutes

Delhi govt launches five-day rescue drive for homeless, destitutes

Published on: May 11, 2026 07:10 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday flagged off rescue vans to identify homeless and destitute persons across the capital and shift them to shelters.

Delhi govt launches five-day rescue drive for homeless, destitutes

Gupta said under a five-day campaign, homeless people will be taken to the shelter operated by the Apna Ghar Ashram organisation, and will be properly looked after.

She said the number of vans will be increased after assessing the outcomes of the five-day campaign.

The initiative is being jointly organised by Delhi government's Department of Social Welfare, Apna Ghar Ashram and the Seva Bharti Delhi Prant.

"Serving humanity is Delhi government's top priority. Those in need should not be deprived of help," Gupta said, flagging off 99 special rescue ambulances, 10 support vehicles, at her official residence Jan Sewa Sadan.

Nearly 100 staff members and 50 dedicated volunteers will work round-the-clock under the campaign.

Rescue teams will identify homeless, abandoned, sick and differently-abled persons living on roads, railway stations, bus stands, religious places and other public areas across all 13 Delhi districts, and shift them to shelters, she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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