Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt launches month-long campaign for registration of construction workers
delhi news

Delhi govt launches month-long campaign for registration of construction workers

The government will also run an awareness campaign at 262 labour chowks in Delhi to encourage construction workers to get their registration done.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)

The Delhi government launched a month-long campaign on Monday for registration of construction workers in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here.

"The registration camps are being set up at 45 places in the national capital for construction workers. A door-step facility will also be available wherein the workers can call on 1076 and Labour department officials will visit their home at their convenience and get the registration done," he said at a press conference.

"There are approximately 10 lakh construction workers in Delhi. However, only around two lakh are registered as per our records. We have made a scheme for their benefit but they are not able to avail it as they have not registered," Sisodia added.

The government will also run an awareness campaign at 262 labour chowks in Delhi to encourage construction workers to get their registration done.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi chief minister arvind kejriwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP