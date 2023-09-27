Delhi govt launches survey to fix issues in city parks

The Delhi government has launched a survey to discern the issues plaguing 1,560 parks across the city, and to learn how the funds released by the state are utilised for their maintenance, officials aware of the matter said. This survey, they said, is part of an exercise to revamp the Capital’s parks, and to increase the city’s green cover.

The Capital has more than 18,000 parks and gardens, spread across an area of 8000 hectares. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government provides ₹2.55 lakh per acre as an annual financial assistance through the Delhi Parks and Garden Society (DPGS) to resident welfare associations (RWAs) and NGOs to maintain and develop these parks under the DPGS scheme.

The parks in question are mostly located inside colonies, and at present, 368 RWAs and NGOs maintain 1,560 parks, covering an area of 518 acres. “Half of the financial assistance is given in advance for the first six months. The second part of the financial assistance is released after the RWAs and NGOs concerned submit utilisation certificates, and DPGS officials carry out inspections and are satisfied with the utilisation of the financial assistance,” a DPGS official said, declining to be named.

“The government wants to conduct a study to analyse the RWAs and societies’ perception towards their contribution in making the city green. The study is being conducted through the personal interviews of representatives of the RWAs which get financial assistance from DPGS to maintain and develop parks. Personal interviews will also be conducted from the general public, who use these parks and gardens. An agency has been hired for the purpose,” the official added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A second official said that as part of the survey, the private agency hired has also been asked to survey non-funded parks so that a difference can be drawn between the two. In all, the agency has to conduct 2,648 surveys.

Atul Jain, president of United RWA Joint Action (Urja), an umbrella organisation of RWAs, said RWA-run parks have enhanced the green cover of the Capital, which is important for ecological sustainability. “But many of the parks face water shortages because they do not have any reliable source of water, which makes it difficult to maintain the green cover. If the government works to provide a source of water to the parks, the green cover may increase significantly. At the same time, the government should timely release funds to the RWAs for the parks’ maintenance,” said Jain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 8% of Delhi’s area is classified as forest, and around 20% of the city has green cover. The Capital has more than 18,000 parks and gardens, spread across an area of 8000 hectares, which are managed by various agencies such as Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, Public Works Department, Central Public Works Department, among others.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!