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Delhi govt mulls special task force for concerted efforts to eradicate dengue

Delhi govt mulls special task force for concerted efforts to eradicate dengue

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi government is gearing up for intensified action against dengue, with the health department planning to constitute a special task force to coordinate efforts aimed at making the city dengue-free within a defined timeframe, officials said.

Delhi govt mulls special task force for concerted efforts to eradicate dengue

The move is in compliance with a Delhi High Court order dated December 24, 2021, where the court, taking suo moto cognisance of recurring outbreaks of vector-borne diseases in the capital, had expressed concern over the issue and urged authorities to step up preventive measures, implement on-the-spot fines, improve inter-departmental coordination and fix accountability of officials to curb mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

According to officials, the proposed task force will be chaired by the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and include representatives from key stakeholders, including the health department, civic bodies and the Delhi government.

Officials said the task force is currently in the planning stage, with discussions underway at the headquarters as well as zonal levels to define its structure and responsibilities.

Malaria cases were recorded at 228 in 2020, 167 in 2021, 263 in 2022, 426 in 2023 and increased to 792 in 2024, with 23 cases reported till March 2025.

Chikungunya cases stood at 111 in 2020, 89 in 2021, 48 in 2022, 65 in 2023 and rose to 267 in 2024, with four cases reported till March 29, 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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