New Delhi, The Delhi government is gearing up for intensified action against dengue, with the health department planning to constitute a special task force to coordinate efforts aimed at making the city dengue-free within a defined timeframe, officials said.

Delhi govt mulls special task force for concerted efforts to eradicate dengue

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The move is in compliance with a Delhi High Court order dated December 24, 2021, where the court, taking suo moto cognisance of recurring outbreaks of vector-borne diseases in the capital, had expressed concern over the issue and urged authorities to step up preventive measures, implement on-the-spot fines, improve inter-departmental coordination and fix accountability of officials to curb mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases like dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

According to officials, the proposed task force will be chaired by the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and include representatives from key stakeholders, including the health department, civic bodies and the Delhi government.

Officials said the task force is currently in the planning stage, with discussions underway at the headquarters as well as zonal levels to define its structure and responsibilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposed panel is expected to oversee prevention and control measures for vector-borne diseases across the city, including monitoring mosquito breeding hotspots, ensuring timely fogging and sanitation drives, and strengthening public awareness campaigns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposed panel is expected to oversee prevention and control measures for vector-borne diseases across the city, including monitoring mosquito breeding hotspots, ensuring timely fogging and sanitation drives, and strengthening public awareness campaigns. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is also likely to focus on improving surveillance systems, enhancing coordination among departments and ensuring prompt response to complaints related to water stagnation and unhygienic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is also likely to focus on improving surveillance systems, enhancing coordination among departments and ensuring prompt response to complaints related to water stagnation and unhygienic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An official said coordinated efforts among departments will be key to ensuring effective implementation of measures aimed at reducing dengue cases, particularly ahead of the monsoon season when the risk of mosquito breeding increases significantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An official said coordinated efforts among departments will be key to ensuring effective implementation of measures aimed at reducing dengue cases, particularly ahead of the monsoon season when the risk of mosquito breeding increases significantly. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 1,072 dengue cases were recorded in 2020, 9,613 in 2021, 4,469 in 2022, 9,266 in 2023 and 6,391 in 2024, while 98 cases were reported till March 29, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 1,072 dengue cases were recorded in 2020, 9,613 in 2021, 4,469 in 2022, 9,266 in 2023 and 6,391 in 2024, while 98 cases were reported till March 29, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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Malaria cases were recorded at 228 in 2020, 167 in 2021, 263 in 2022, 426 in 2023 and increased to 792 in 2024, with 23 cases reported till March 2025.

Chikungunya cases stood at 111 in 2020, 89 in 2021, 48 in 2022, 65 in 2023 and rose to 267 in 2024, with four cases reported till March 29, 2025.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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