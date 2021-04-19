Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt officers to monitor sale, distribution of remdesivir, oxygen
delhi news

Delhi govt officers to monitor sale, distribution of remdesivir, oxygen

The Delhi government has set up two helplines to aid families of people with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in getting necessary medicines for treatment
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 12:40 PM IST
A bottle containing remdesivir. (File photo)

The Delhi government has set up two helplines to aid Covid-19 patients in getting necessary medicines for treatment. The Karkardooma helpline (011-22393705) will help people living in east, northeast, south, central, New Delhi, and north districts and the Lawrence Road helpline (011-27100164) will help people from northwest, southwest, and west districts.

“Every attempt is being made to make available Covid management drugs in all major hospitals,” said the order by Dr AK Nasa, head of Delhi’s drug control office. The order mentions company helplines available in public domain which can be contacted with details of hospitalisation of the patients, prescription, Covid-19 positive report, and aadhar card.

In addition, all the drug inspectors in Delhi have been directed to check the movement of remdesivir, a shortage of which has been reported due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The inspectors will have to monitor the order by supply depot, and that details of sale and distribution are properly maintained.

Also Read | India to see nationwide lockdown again due to Covid-19? Govt says no

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'It's a short lockdown, don't leave Delhi': Kejriwal's appeal to migrant workers

Lockdown in Delhi from tonight. Here's what remains exempt

Covid-19: 6-day lockdown in Delhi till next Monday, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi enters lockdown mode for a week to fight Covid-19: All you need to know

They will also have to check the stock and sales of medicines such as Tocilizumab (given to prevent cytokine storm which is excessive immune response that destroys the organs and tissues) and Favipiravir (used to treat milder, non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients)

The Delhi government’s decision comes amid reports of black-marketeering of antiviral drug remdesivir across India. Country’s production of the drug being used in treating Covid-19 patients, has gone up from 2.8 million to 4.1 million vials per month during the past week, the Centre announced on Friday. Seven companies have slashed their prices for the same.

Meanwhile, to ensure proper availability of oxygen, the Delhi government has deputed nine of its officers with oxygen manufacturing plants, medical oxygen cylinder, and liquid medical oxygen suppliers to oversee the procurement and distribution to hospitals and nursing homes.

On Sunday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said oxygen has become an emergency. “Del facing acute shortage of oxygen. In view of sharply increasing cases, Del needs much more than normal supply. Rather than increasing supply, our normal supply has been sharply reduced and Delhi’s quota has been diverted to other states. OXYGEN HAS BECOME AN EMERGENCY IN DEL,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP