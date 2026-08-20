Delhi govt promotes 111 officers of DSS cadre

New Delhi

The services department issued the orders following a long period of career stagnation faced by Grade-I officers of the cadre, as per a statement from the CMO. (Representative photo)

The Delhi government has promoted 111 officers of the Delhi Subordinate Service (DSS) cadre and posted them across key departments, including education, health, revenue and trade and taxes, through a cadre restructuring process and in accordance with Delhi High Court orders, according to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO).

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The services department issued the orders following a long period of career stagnation faced by Grade-I officers of the cadre, the statement added. Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening the administrative set-up and improving delivery of public services.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta said, “The promotions and new responsibilities would help make the administrative system more efficient and accountable and accelerate public service delivery in key sectors.”

The Delhi High Court, in 2013, had directed the government to promote officials of the cadre but the matter went into multiple rounds of litigation before finally getting resolved this year, an official said.

A large number of officials have been posted as deputy directors in the education department. Other postings include appointments of deputy medical superintendents at major government hospitals, including Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, and postings as deputy directors in the Directorate of Health Services, according to the CMO.

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{{^usCountry}} Officers were posted as subdivisional magistrates (headquarters) and assistant commissioners with the revenue and trade and taxes departments. Besides, postings were also made for the positions of deputy secretary in the lieutenant governor’s secretariat, as well as assignments in the law and justice department and the directorate of vigilance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officers were posted as subdivisional magistrates (headquarters) and assistant commissioners with the revenue and trade and taxes departments. Besides, postings were also made for the positions of deputy secretary in the lieutenant governor’s secretariat, as well as assignments in the law and justice department and the directorate of vigilance. {{/usCountry}}