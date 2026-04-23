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Delhi govt pushes for real-time pollution sources data

The study aims to move beyond episodic assessments and enable policymakers to respond more effectively during peak pollution periods.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi:

The system is expected to provide continuous data through a live dashboard, along with weekly updates and monthly analytical reports. (HT archive)

The Delhi government has directed the fast-tracked rollout of a real-time source apportionment study focusing on PM10 to strengthen evidence-based policymaking on air pollution, officials said on Wednesday.

The proposal, presented by IIT-Delhi during a high-level meeting chaired by Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, outlined a five-year plan to generate continuous, real-time data on pollution sources. The study aims to move beyond episodic assessments and enable policymakers to respond more effectively during peak pollution periods.

Sirsa said, “The study will help the government evaluate the impact of the multi-pronged interventions being implemented under the Environment Action Plan, especially in terms of seasonal pollution trends and hotspot behaviour.”

Officials said the project will include the re-operationalisation of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC)’s so-called “super-site”, supported by advanced instruments and mobile monitoring units for hotspot tracking. The system is expected to provide continuous data through a live dashboard, along with weekly updates and monthly analytical reports.

 
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