New Delhi, In a major relief to farmers, the Delhi government has hiked the compensation for crop damage due to rain and hailstorm by ₹25,000 per hectare.

Delhi govt raises crop loss compensation to ₹75,000 per hectare, 10,000 farmers to benefit:CM

The compensation, which had been unchanged at ₹20,000 per acre since 2015 has now been revised to ₹75,000 per hectare, a move that will benefit over 10,000 Delhi farmers, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

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One hectare of land is equal to around 2.5 acres.

The decision for raising the compensation amount was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, that approved ₹33.32 crore fund for it.

The increased compensation amount will be paid to the farmers whose crops were severely affected due to continuous heavy rainfall last year and waterlogging in the fields caused by the overflowing of natural drains.

She stated that a total agricultural area of 10,977.44 acre was affected in Delhi.

According to the Chief Minister, in 2015 the then government had made a provision to provide ex-gratia assistance at the rate of ₹20,000 per acre in cases of crop loss due to rainfall.

This amount is approximately ₹49,421 per hectare. Now, keeping in view the increase in agricultural costs over a period of more than ten years, the present government has increased the rate of assistance to ₹75,000 per hectare, Gupta said.

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{{^usCountry}} She said this assistance will be provided to recorded landowners. Land owned by companies, land vested in Gram Sabhas, and farmhouse plots enclosed by permanent boundary walls will not be covered under this assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said this assistance will be provided to recorded landowners. Land owned by companies, land vested in Gram Sabhas, and farmhouse plots enclosed by permanent boundary walls will not be covered under this assistance. {{/usCountry}}

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She said that a detailed assessment conducted by the revenue department found that crops suffered extensive damage in areas affected by heavy rainfall and waterlogging during August-September 2025, and crop loss was assessed at 100 per cent.

In view of this, the Cabinet has decided to provide ex-gratia assistance at the full rate of ₹75,000 per hectare to affected farmers. Under the earlier arrangement, assistance was provided in proportion to crop loss up to 70 per cent, while full assistance was payable when crop loss exceeded 70 per cent.

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When crops are affected due to natural disasters, excessive rainfall or other adverse circumstances, it is the responsibility of the government to stand firmly with farmers and provide them timely financial assistance, she stressed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.